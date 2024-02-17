Variable Snowfall and Winds Affecting Toronto Area

Toronto residents are experiencing a cold start to their day at -8°C under mainly cloudy skies, as of 7:45 am. The barometer reading of 101.3 kPa indicates pressure is on the rise, with humidity at 74% and north winds blowing at 19 km/h. These conditions are contributing to a wind chill factor of -14°C, making it feel significantly colder than the actual temperature.

Saturday’s Weather Details

The city will see flurries, at times heavy, ending this morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of additional flurries. Up to 2 cm of snow could accumulate locally. Northwest winds will be blowing at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, with a high expected to reach -4°C. The wind chill will hover near -14°C throughout the day, and the UV index is predicted to be low at 1.

Evening and Overnight Forecast

Tonight, the clouds will persist, with flurries predicted to start late in the evening, contributing another potential 2 cm of snow. Southwest winds will pick up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -8°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -15°C.

Looking Ahead to Sunday

Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of morning flurries, followed by more flurries beginning around noon. Local snow accumulation could again reach up to 2 cm. Southwest winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures warming to a high of zero degrees. Despite the warmer temperature, the wind chill in the morning will feel like -13°C.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Monday’s Weather Outlook

Monday offers a slight respite with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1°C, followed by cloudy periods during the night and a low of -4°C.

Toronto residents are advised to dress warmly to combat the cold wind chills and to stay updated on weather conditions, especially when planning to travel. If you are travelling west, keep in mind the Snow Squall Warning for Wawa along Highway 17.

The fluctuating temperatures and chances of flurries indicate a need for caution on the roads due to potential snow accumulation.