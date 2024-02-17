THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Join up at the Thunder Bay Museum for an in-person course to learn how to document your life’s memorable moments. The course will be taught in 8 sessions, 2 hours every Saturday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 PM.

On some Saturdays, the group may meet at other locations such as the public library or other locations to explore. The instructor will communicate this to the group with ample notice.

Full Course Registration is $50 for Society Members and $100 for non-members. To purchase a membership visit here: Membership Application

Session Schedule:

Saturday, Mar 02, 2024

Saturday, Mar 09, 2024

Saturday, Mar 16, 2024

Saturday, Mar 23, 2024

Saturday, Mar 30, 2024 – No Class – Easter Weekend

Saturday, Apr 06, 2024

Saturday, Apr 13, 2024

Saturday, Apr 20, 2024

Saturday, Apr 27, 2024

Cancelled sessions will be rescheduled for Saturdays in May.

Memoirs Made Easy is an 8-week course. See below for the course objectives, topics to be covered, information about the instructor, and supplies needed. Memories, what are you doing with yours?

Course Objective:

The plan is to encourage you to begin documenting your life’s story in a fun and interactive setting. There is no one way to document your story. Come and discover your way. Future generations will thank you.

Course topics:

getting started

organizational tips

writing prompts

genealogy

researching

preserving documents and photos

publishing/sharing

the fun of it all 🙂

Instructor:

Catherine Mochrie is a retired teacher with over 20 years experience in the education field having worked in the elementary and high school panels as well as with adult literacy.

Catherine has delivered workshops on Writing and Communication at various conferences and in her local community. She has combined her love of heritage scrapbooking and encouraging people to write into an 8-session course, “Memoirs Made Easy”. It is her passion.

Supplies:

Each participant will receive a folder for the many handouts relating to memoirs and genealogy. Recommended supplies: a binder with dividers and paper.