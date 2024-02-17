CALGARY – SPORTS – The 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts started Friday at the Markin McPhail Centre in Calgary, Alberta. Eighteen teams compete for the title of Canadian Women’s Curling Champions and a berth in the 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Team Canada, skipped by Kerri Einarson, is the heavy favorite heading into the tournament. Einarson boasts an unprecedented four consecutive Scotties wins, a streak including the 2022 event held in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

With Nunavut absent, four wildcard teams add intrigue to the competition. Curling legends Jennifer Jones (Manitoba) and Rachel Homan (Ontario) lead the pack, joined by recent wild card qualifiers Kate Cameron (Manitoba) and Corryn Brown (British Columbia).

Northern Ontario fans will be cheering for Thunder Bay’s own Krista McCarville as she leads her team in the pursuit of the championship.

Full List of Competing Skips

Selena Sturmay (Alberta)

Clancy Grandy (British Columbia)

Kaitlyn Lawes (Manitoba)

Melissa Adams (New Brunswick)

Stacie Curtis (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Krista McCarville (Northern Ontario)

Heather Smith (Nova Scotia)

Danielle Inglis (Ontario)

Jane DiCarlo (Prince Edward Island)

Laurie St-Georges (Quebec)

Skylar Ackerman (Saskatchewan)

Bayly Scoffin (Yukon)

Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories)

Don’t miss the high-stakes action of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts!