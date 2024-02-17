Light Snow and Blowing Snow Expected Across Pickle Lake

As of this morning, Pickle Lake airport reports light snow with temperatures sitting at a frigid -19°C. The barometric pressure holds steady at 100.6 kPa, and humidity is at 79%. South-southwest winds are gusting from 17 to 30 km/h, creating a biting wind chill of -28°C.

Today’s Forecast

The day will continue to see periods of snow, with accumulations expected to be between 2 to 4 cm. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h, but the high of -9°C will feel significantly colder due to the wind chill, reaching -28°C in the morning and improving slightly to -16°C in the afternoon. Residents are warned of the risk of frostbite under these conditions.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening is set to bring more periods of snow and the added challenge of local blowing snow, contributing to reduced visibility and challenging travel conditions. Snowfall will again range from 2 to 4 cm.

Northwest winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, as temperatures drop to a low of -17°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -16°C in the evening, plummeting to -29°C overnight, maintaining a consistent risk of frostbite.

Looking Ahead to Sunday

Sunday offers a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Northwest winds at 20 km/h are expected to become light later in the morning.

The day’s high is forecasted at -14°C, with wind chill factors of -27°C in the morning and -20°C in the afternoon, accompanied by a low UV index of 1.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to a low of -26°C, suggesting another cold night ahead for Pickle Lake residents.