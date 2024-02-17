Athletes and Spectators Brace for Cold and Snow During the Games’ Opening Weekend

Thunder Bay sets a fitting wintry scene for the first Saturday of the Ontario Winter Games, with early morning temperatures at a brisk -19°C accompanied by light snowfall. The local conditions at the NetNewsLedger Studio inside The Vault on Red River Road have seen a slight accumulation since 5:00 AM, contributing to the wintery ambiance. The barometer, currently at 101.3 kPa, is falling, suggesting more dynamic weather could be on the way. Humidity stands at 79%, with calm winds early in the day.

Today’s Forecast: A Snowy Start The day is forecasted to be cloudy with periods of snow beginning early this morning, expected to add up to 2 cm. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, but the high will only reach -6°C. The wind chill is set to make it feel considerably colder, at -21°C in the morning and improving slightly to -8°C by the afternoon.

Tonight: Increased Wind and Blowing Snow Conditions are expected to deteriorate tonight, with light snow becoming mixed with blowing snow around midnight. The wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h, then to the northwest, increasing dramatically to 40 km/h and gusting up to 70 km/h after midnight. Temperatures will drop to a low of -9°C, with wind chills of -11°C in the evening and -18°C overnight.

Looking Ahead: Clearing Skies but Continuing Cold Sunday will see periods of light snow ending near noon, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light in the early afternoon, with a high again of -6°C and wind chills of -17°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. The night promises clear skies but with a low plunging to -22°C.

Monday continues the trend of sunny but cold weather, with a high of -8°C and another clear night, where temperatures will slightly warm to a low of -14°C.

Advisory for Game Attendees Participants and spectators of the Ontario Winter Games are advised to dress warmly, with layers that can be adjusted as conditions change. The combination of cold temperatures, wind chill, and periods of snow and blowing snow particularly highlights the need for windproof and waterproof outerwear. Staying updated on the latest weather forecasts is crucial for those planning to attend outdoor events, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience despite the cold.

Conclusion As Thunder Bay hosts the Ontario Winter Games, the city’s winter weather is both a challenge and a backdrop for the spirit of these competitions. While the conditions may test the resilience of attendees and athletes, they also underscore the quintessential Canadian winter experience. Enjoy the games, stay warm, and let the best of winter sports shine through.