Temperatures Plunge in Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, and KI

In KI, early risers are greeted with light snow and temperatures at a brisk -20°C at 6:00 AM. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 100.3 kPa, with humidity levels at 85%. South winds are blowing gently at 9 km/h, but the wind chill factor is intensifying the cold, making it feel like -27°C.

Today’s Weather Forecast

The day will see periods of snow concluding this morning, followed by a cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of more snow into the early afternoon. Snowfall is expected to resume by the afternoon as winds shift to the northwest at 20 km/h.

The highs for today are anticipated to be -14°C, with wind chill values dropping to -29°C in the morning and slightly improving to -22°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains a concern for residents.

Tonight’s Conditions

The evening forecast predicts snow accompanied by local blowing snow, with accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 cm expected. Northwest winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, pushing the low to -23°C.

Wind chill factors will make it feel like -24°C in the evening, worsening to -36°C overnight, posing a significant risk of frostbite.

Sunday’s Weather Outlook

Sunday will offer a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Northwest winds continue at 30 km/h, contributing to a high of -20°C.

Wind chill values will remain extremely low, reaching -36°C in the morning and -30°C in the afternoon, underscoring the ongoing risk of frostbite. The UV index will be low at 1.

Nighttime Forecast

Cloudy periods are expected on Sunday night, with temperatures plummeting to a low of -33°C, indicating another very cold night ahead for the communities of Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, and KI.

Residents are urged to take precautions against the cold by dressing in layers, limiting exposure to prevent frostbite, and staying informed on weather updates. Travelers should exercise caution on the roads, especially during periods of snow and blowing snow, which can significantly reduce visibility.