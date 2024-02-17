Weekend Weather Update: Light Snow and Cold Winds Expected

In Kenora, as reported at the Kenora Airport on Saturday morning at 6:15 am, the temperature stands at -12°C under light snowfall. The barometric pressure is currently at 101.0 kPa and is on a downward trend. With humidity levels high at 88% and winds coming from the southwest at 15 km/h, the wind chill factor is significantly lowering the felt temperature to -19°C.

Saturday’s Forecast

The area is expected to see continued periods of snow throughout the day, with winds remaining steady at up to 15 km/h. Despite the cold start, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of -4°C, but wind chill values will still be brisk, feeling like -22°C in the morning and warming slightly to -9°C by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Evening and Overnight Weather

Tonight, skies will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light snowfall. The wind direction will shift to the northwest, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, which will contribute to a low temperature of -12°C.

The wind chill is expected to make it feel like -13°C in the evening, dropping to -22°C overnight.

Sunday’s Conditions

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning, but conditions are expected to clear up, becoming sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be lighter, up to 15 km/h, with a high of -7°C.

Wind chill factors will continue to affect the area, feeling like -19°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. The evening is expected to be clear with a low of -18°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday

The start of the next week promises sunny skies for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog, with a high of -4°C on Monday and a clear night following with a low of -11°C.

Residents and visitors in these areas are advised to dress warmly to combat the cold wind chills, especially in the morning hours. Travellers should also be cautious on the roads due to the potential for light snow and reduced visibility.