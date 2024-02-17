Thunder Bay – LIVING – The next time someone says, “There is nothing to do!”, you can share this update rather than give them a “look” or a “smack upside the head”. There is lots to do every weekend in Thunder Bay. This Family Day weekend is no exception.

Here are just a few of the events happening across the city:

Indigenous Heritage and Innovation on Display The Thunder Bay Museum is currently hosting the remarkable “Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions” exhibit until March 17th. This exhibit, a collaborative effort between Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North, shines a light on the enduring legacy and technological contributions of Indigenous cultures. It’s an opportunity for the community of Thunder Bay to connect with and appreciate the depth of Indigenous knowledge and innovation.

Ontario Mining Association’s This is Mine Life activation where #MineLife will come alive showcase an immersive and educational experience for all attendees at the Games.

In partnership with NORCAT and Centre for Smart Mining at Cambrian College, the exhibit will feature virtual reality, robotics, autonomous technology and more! Discover #MineLife at the Lakehead Fieldhouse (Feb 17-18) and the Fort William Gardens (Feb 23-36).

Ontario Winter Games Ignite Sporting Passion Thunder Bay becomes the epi-center of amateur sport in Ontario from February 16 to 26, as it hosts the Ontario Winter Games. Offering a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, the Games include a variety of sports such as wrestling, diving, futsal, ringette, cross-country skiing, and badminton. With events spread across the city, residents have a unique chance to support and witness the next generation of Canadian sports stars right in their backyard. This weekend badminton action is a Superior Collegiate, Nordic Skiing is on at Lappe Nordic Centre, Diving is at the Canada Games Complex, Futsai is at the CJ Saunders Field House at Lakehead University along with Wrestling at the Hanger. Ringette is at Delaney Arena.

Hockey Fever Hits Thunder Bay The excitement continues with the U15 AAA Hockey Tournament returning for its second year during the Family Day weekend. The Tournament Centre will be the battleground where eight elite AAA hockey teams from across North America, including Thunder Bay’s own Kings team, vie for the prestigious Cup.

With a total of 20 games over the weekend, hockey enthusiasts are in for a treat.

Thunder Bay’s Market Scene Flourishes The Thunder Bay Country Market and The Peddler’s Pop-Up Market at The Hub Bazaar offer vibrant shopping experiences every Saturday. From local groceries and crafts at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition to unique finds and a wide variety of vendors at The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue in the heart of downtown Fort William, these markets are perfect for those looking to support local artisans and businesses. Also be sure to stop by Goods & Co on Red River Road in the heart of downtown Port Arthur.

Marina Park Interactive Art and Winter Delights

Thunder Bay’s Marina Park is set to host an illuminating art experience with the temporary installation, “Exposure.” This unique interactive display invites the public to become part of the art using light sources like cellphone cameras or glow sticks. Available for viewing on Sunday and Monday from 4 to 10 p.m., “Exposure” offers a unique blend of technology and creativity, lighting up the winter evenings with participatory brilliance.

In addition to the “Exposure” installation, Marina Park will be alive with a variety of winter activities between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on both days. Highlights include a captivating pixel light wall, a serene candlelit snowshoe trail, and cozy warming fires scattered throughout the area, providing perfect spots for visitors to gather and enjoy the crisp winter air.

Extended Evening Fun The festivities extend into the night, with both the Baggage Arts Building and the Prince Arthur’s Landing skating rink keeping their lights on until 10 p.m. These venues will offer a range of activities across both evenings, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking to glide across the ice under the stars or explore the arts in a historic setting, Marina Park is the place to be.

Thunder Bay’s Marina Park is set to transform into a hub of winter wonder and artistic interaction this Sunday and Monday. “Exposure” and the array of other events offer residents and visitors a chance to engage with art, embrace winter activities, and create lasting memories in the heart of the city.

Live Theatre: A Cult Classic Returns The legendary Off-Broadway musical, Little Shop Of Horrors, brings its unique blend of comedy, horror, and music to Thunder Bay. Follow the story of Seymour Krelborn and his discovery of Audrey II, a plant with a taste for blood and world domination ambitions. Don’t miss out on this critically acclaimed production, offering both laughs and chills.

Thunder Bay’s February calendar is packed with events that celebrate culture, sports, and community engagement. From the exploration of Indigenous contributions to the excitement of local and national sports, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.