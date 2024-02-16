Early Morning Weather Update: A Chilly Start

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing a brisk morning with temperatures at -18°C. Light snowfall has been noted at the Dryden Airport, adding a wintry touch to the morning.

The barometer, reading 107.7 kPa, holds steady, indicating stable weather conditions for the moment. With humidity at 73% and northwest winds at 9 km/h, the wind chill is pushing the felt temperature down to a biting -25°C.

Weekend Forecast: A Blend of Snow and Clear Skies

Today: The day starts with mainly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries, gradually clearing by the afternoon. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become lighter, with a high expected at -15°C.

Morning wind chill values could drop to -29°C, easing slightly to -21°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains high, and the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the evening will give way to increased cloudiness after midnight, followed by periods of snow as the wind shifts to the southwest at 20 km/h. Temperatures will dip to -18°C, with wind chill values near -25°C.

Saturday: Snow periods will end by early afternoon, leaving behind a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of flurries and a light accumulation of 2 cm expected. Winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, with a high of -6°C. Wind chill values will range from -25°C in the morning to -15°C in the afternoon.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries characterizes the day, leading to a high of -9°C. The night promises clear skies with temperatures falling to -20°C.

Dressing for the Cold: Frostbite Precautions Necessary

Given the consistent risk of frostbite due to low temperatures and wind chill, it’s crucial for those in Vermilion Bay and Dryden to dress warmly. Layered clothing, hats, gloves, and scarves are essential to protect against the cold.

Sun, Clouds, and Flurries: A Varied Weekend Ahead

The weekend weather forecast for Vermilion Bay and Dryden offers a mix of conditions, from snow flurries to periods of clear skies. Residents should stay prepared for changing weather patterns and take necessary precautions to enjoy the weekend safely amidst the cold.