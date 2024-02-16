Early Morning Weather Update: A Cold Start in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Residents of Winnipeg are waking up to a chilly -21°C under clear skies this morning. The barometer, currently at 103.2 kPa, is on the rise, indicating stable weather conditions ahead.

With humidity at 78% and northwest winds at 13 km/h, the wind chill factor plunges the felt temperature to a biting -29°C, emphasizing the need for adequate winter protection.

Bright but Chilly: Weekend Weather Expectations

Today: The city can expect mainly sunny skies, with winds shifting to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h by the afternoon. The high is anticipated to reach -11°C, but with wind chill factors, it will feel as cold as -32°C in the morning, improving slightly to -19°C in the afternoon.

The low UV index means minimal sunburn risk, but the frostbite risk remains significant.

Tonight: The skies will turn partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries. The southwest winds will continue at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly to -9°C by morning, with a wind chill making it feel like -19°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud will dominate, with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, shifting to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by the morning. The high for the day will be -3°C, with wind chill values of -17°C in the morning and -10°C in the afternoon.

Night: Expect clear skies with a low of -12°C.

Sunday: The sunny trend continues, with a high of -6°C and clear skies expected throughout the day and into the night, where temperatures will drop to -17°C.

Frostbite Alert: Essential Cold Weather Safety Tips

With consistent frostbite risks cited across the weekend, residents are urged to dress in layers, cover all exposed skin, and limit outdoor exposure, especially during the coldest parts of the day.

A Sunny Outlook: Planning for Winnipeg’s Winter Days

Despite the cold, the sunny forecast for Winnipeg’s Louis Riel weekend offers a great opportunity for winter activities, provided precautions are taken to stay warm. Whether it’s ice skating, snowshoeing, or simply enjoying the winter scenery, ensuring proper attire and planning activities for the warmer parts of the day can make for a memorable and safe long weekend.

Who Was Louis Riel – And Why is his life celebrated?

Here’s a breakdown of Louis Riel’s life, actions, and his significance in Manitoba’s history:

Who was Louis Riel?

Métis Leader: Louis Riel (1844-1885) was a Métis leader born in the Red River Settlement, land that would later become part of Manitoba. The Métis are a distinct people of mixed First Nations and European heritage.

Political Visionary: Riel was a complex figure. He was highly educated, charismatic, and deeply dedicated to protecting the rights of the Métis people. He also had a strong religious faith and, at times, believed he was a prophet.

Defender of Minority Rights: Riel strongly opposed Canada's westward expansion in the late 1800s, a move that threatened Métis lands and ways of life.

Key Events and His Importance

The Red River Resistance (1869-70): Canada purchased Rupert’s Land, a vast territory controlled by the Hudson’s Bay Company, which included the Red River Settlement. Riel became the leader of a Métis resistance movement, fearing Canadian encroachment would displace his people and destroy their culture. Riel established a provisional government to negotiate terms with Canada. This government drafted a List of Rights, outlining protections for Métis lands, religion, language, and political representation.

These negotiations led to the creation of the province of Manitoba and its entry into the Canadian Confederation in 1870. The Manitoba Act incorporated much of the Métis List of Rights. North-West Resistance (1885): After the Red River Resistance, Riel was forced into exile in the United States due to his role in the execution of an Ontario Orangeman, Thomas Scott. Years later, grievances among the Métis people in what is now Saskatchewan erupted. Riel was called back to lead them. The situation devolved into armed conflict. The Canadian government ultimately quashed the Métis forces.

Riel was captured, charged with high treason, and executed in 1885.

Impact on Manitoba and Canada

Establishment of Manitoba: Riel is undeniably the central figure in how Manitoba joined Canada. His defiance and negotiation were crucial to creating the province. Manitoba was the first western province in the Confederation.

Symbol of Métis Rights: His actions solidified him as a hero to the Métis people and to advocates for the rights of Indigenous peoples across Canada.

Controversial Figure: While celebrated by many, Riel remains a contested figure in Canadian history. Some, primarily in Eastern Canada at the time, viewed him as a traitor for taking up arms against the country. However, perspectives evolved over time.

Father of Manitoba: Louis Riel Day is now a statutory holiday in Manitoba, officially honoring him. He is seen by many as the "Father of Manitoba".

Louis Riel is a pivotal figure in the history of Manitoba and Canada. His struggle for Métis rights continues to shape discourse around social justice, national history, and the enduring importance of minority rights within a broader nation.