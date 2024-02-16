Current Weather Snapshots: A Frosty Morning

Early risers in Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and the Lake of the Woods region are waking up to a chilly -21°C under partly cloudy skies. The barometer reads 102.8 kPa and is on the rise, indicating changing weather conditions.

With humidity levels at 82% and northwest winds blowing at 9 km/h, the wind chill factor is pushing perceived temperatures down to a biting -28°C, signalling a frostbite risk for any exposed skin.

Detailed Weekend Weather Outlook

Today: Residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, clearing up as the morning progresses. Despite light winds up to 15 km/h, the high will only reach -15°C, with wind chill values hovering around -30°C in the morning and slightly improving to -21°C by the afternoon.

The UV index remains low, indicating minimal risk from sun exposure but a continued risk of frostbite.

Tonight: The skies will grow increasingly cloudy, with periods of light snow set to begin around midnight. The wind will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, dropping the temperature to a low of -16°C and a wind chill feeling close to -25°C.

Saturday: The weekend will see periods of light snow ending near noon, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries.

Wind speeds will pick up, gusting from 20 km/h to a powerful 60 km/h by late afternoon, making the -4°C high feel as cold as -24°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries, leading to a high of -7°C. The night promises clear skies, with temperatures dipping to -17°C.

Frostbite Alert: Preparing for the Cold

With consistent frostbite risks cited throughout the weekend forecast, it’s crucial for residents and visitors to the Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods areas to dress warmly, covering all exposed skin, especially during the coldest parts of the day.

Sunshine and Flurries: A Varied Weather Palette

The weather pattern for the weekend offers a mix of sunlight and snowflurries, presenting opportunities for outdoor activities if properly bundled up. The fluctuating temperatures and wind chill factors remind us to stay vigilant and prepared for rapid weather changes in this region.