Current Weather Update: Snow Showers Greet the Morning

TORONTO – WEATHER – Early risers in Toronto are met with light snow showers and temperatures around -4°C at Pearson International Airport. With the barometer reading 101.6 and on the rise, conditions are stabilizing after recent advisories have ended. Humidity is high at 79%, and brisk west winds at 23 km/h bring the wind chill down to -10°C, adding a bite to the morning air.

Family Day Long Weekend Forecast: What to Expect

Today: Toronto will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest will blow at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, before becoming lighter around noon. The high is expected to reach zero, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -12°C in the morning. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight: The clouds will persist into the evening, with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will decrease to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of -7°C. Evening wind chills will feel like -6°C, dipping to -13°C overnight.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud is on the horizon, with a 40% chance of flurries. Northwest winds will pick up again, reaching 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h by the morning. The high for the day is forecasted at -3°C, with a wind chill factor making it feel near -13°C.

Night: Cloudiness increases with a 30% chance of flurries, and temperatures holding steady at a low of -7°C.

Sunday: The cloudy trend continues, with a 40% chance of flurries and highs around zero. Nighttime will see similar conditions, with a low of -9°C and continued chances of flurries.

Navigating the Chill: Wind Chill and Frostbite Precautions

With consistent wind chill factors throughout the weekend, taking precautions against frostbite is crucial. Dressing in layers, covering exposed skin, and staying dry are key to enjoying the long weekend safely.

Outdoor Plans? Weather Tips for a Safe Long Weekend

For those planning to venture outdoors this Family Day weekend, staying informed about the latest weather updates is essential. Planning activities during the warmer parts of the day, ensuring adequate winter gear, and keeping an eye on wind chill levels will help ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend despite the chilly forecast.