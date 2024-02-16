Current Weather Conditions: Light Snow and Chilly Mornings

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay residents are waking up to a chilly -12°C at the airport with light snowfall, contrasting the clear skies over the NetNewsLedger studio on Red River Road.

The barometer reading of 102.3 kPa is falling, indicating changing weather conditions ahead. With humidity at 62% and light west winds at 5 km/h, the wind chill is making it feel more like -15°C.

Detailed Weekend Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine

Today: The day begins with mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. Winds are picking up, becoming northwest at 20 km/h, pushing the high to -11°C with a wind chill feeling closer to -22°C. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: The sky will clear up somewhat tonight, though northwest winds of 20 km/h will become lighter as the evening progresses. The temperature is set to drop to -18°C, with wind chill factors making it feel as cold as -20°C in the evening and -25°C overnight.

Saturday: Cloud cover will increase again on Saturday, with periods of snow starting early in the morning and expected to leave around 2 cm of fresh snow.

Winds will be shifting to the west at 20 km/h by early afternoon will bring the high up to -6°C, but wind chills in the morning could dip to -24°C, becoming slightly less severe at -13°C in the afternoon.

Night: The evening will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -10°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries will dominate Sunday, offering a high of -6°C. The night promises clearer skies with temperatures dropping back down to -18°C.

Bracing for the Cold: Wind Chill Warnings in Place

With significant wind chill values expected throughout the weekend, Thunder Bay residents are advised to dress warmly in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit time spent outdoors to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

Enjoying Family Day: Outdoor Tips Amidst the Chill

Despite the cold forecast, the Family Day weekend offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun, from skating to snowy walks. By planning activities during the warmer parts of the day and staying prepared with warm clothing and hot drinks, families can enjoy the holiday weekend safely and comfortably.