Caution Urged After Vehicle Strikes Moose on Highway 11

COCHRANE, ON – A collision with a moose on Highway 11, just south of Cochrane, on the evening of February 14, 2024, underscores the need for heightened awareness and caution among drivers, particularly during the hours of reduced visibility.

At approximately 7:00 PM, authorities, including the James Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Timmins Ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident involving a single vehicle and a moose.

Collision with a Moose 1 of 3

The driver sustained minor injuries from the encounter, while the moose suffered severe injuries, necessitating humane euthanasia.

Safety Tips to Avoid Wildlife Collisions

In response to this incident, the James Bay OPP is issuing a reminder to all motorists about the potential hazards posed by wildlife on roadways and is offering advice on how to minimize the risk of such collisions:

Adhere to posted speed limits, as higher speeds increase the severity of injuries in collisions.

Exercise extra caution when driving through areas with limited visibility, such as curves, hills, and areas with thick vegetation.

Utilize high beams whenever possible to improve visibility, switching to low beams for oncoming traffic.

Maintain constant vigilance, scanning the road ahead for signs of wildlife. Passengers can assist in this effort.

Avoid distractions, including mobile phones, to keep full attention on the driving environment.

Whenever possible, avoid driving during peak wildlife activity times, such as dusk and dawn.

Always wear a seatbelt; it significantly reduces the risk of serious injury in the event of a collision.

In case of a wildlife sighting, brake firmly but avoid swerving into oncoming traffic or off the road, and be mindful of the vehicles behind you.

What to Do If You Hit a Moose

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of hitting a moose, it’s crucial to pull over safely, activate your vehicle’s hazard lights, and remain inside the vehicle. Do not attempt to approach the injured animal. Instead, contact the police to report the incident, regardless of the perceived extent of the damage.

This recent collision serves as a vital reminder of the unpredictability of wildlife movements and the importance of driving defensively to ensure the safety of all road users.