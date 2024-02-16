Current Weather Conditions: A Frosty Morning

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – As of early this morning, Fort Frances residents are experiencing chilly temperatures of -17°C, with winds coming from the northwest at 11 km/h. The humidity stands at 72%, and the barometer, currently at 102.8 kPa, is beginning to fall, signaling potential changes in the weather ahead.

Weekend Weather Forecast: From Snowflakes to Sunshine

Today: Expect a day of mixed sun and cloud, with northwest winds increasing to 20 km/h. Temperatures will peak at -14°C, but wind chill values will make it feel as cold as -29°C in the morning and -23°C in the afternoon, highlighting the risk of frostbite. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: The evening will see increasing cloudiness, with periods of light snow expected to begin around midnight. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, dropping temperatures to a low of -18°C. Wind chill factors will make it feel like -25°C in the evening, improving slightly to -20°C overnight.

Saturday: Light snow will taper off by noon, leaving mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Westerly winds will strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h, and temperatures will rise to a high of -3°C. Morning wind chill values could reach -22°C, warming to -10°C in the afternoon.

Sunday: The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries, leading to a high of -6°C. The evening promises clear skies, with overnight temperatures falling to -17°C.

Frostbite Advisory: Staying Warm in Harsh Conditions

Given the significant risk of frostbite due to low temperatures and wind chill factors, residents are urged to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit time spent outdoors during the coldest parts of the day.

Navigating the Weekend: Weather Fluctuations Ahead

As Fort Frances navigates through a weekend of weather fluctuations, from snowy conditions to brief sunny spells, staying informed and prepared is key to safely enjoying the outdoor activities or planning travel. Keep an eye on weather updates and take necessary precautions against the cold.