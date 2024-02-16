OPP Arrests Local Resident for Multiple Offences Following Early Morning Patrol

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On February 16, 2024, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of Kings Highway in Fort Frances. The stop, initiated shortly after 1:00 a.m., was part of their routine patrol in the area.

Upon investigation, officers determined that the vehicle’s driver was under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent to the field assessment, the individual was arrested and taken to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further evaluation.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Alexander Revus from Fort Frances, faces multiple charges.

These include operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine), and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, violating several acts including the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

Revus is slated for a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on March 25, 2024, to respond to the charges laid against him.

The OPP uses this incident to remind the community about the dangers and legal consequences of impaired driving. They stress that consuming any amount of alcohol or drugs before driving is unacceptable and pose a significant risk to public safety.

The police encourage anyone who suspects impaired driving to contact them directly at 1-888-310-1122 or dial 911, aiding in the prevention of potential accidents and ensuring road safety for all.