Winnipeg Police Make Arrests Following Deadly Home Invasion

Winnipeg, MB – In the early hours of February 15, 2024, Winnipeg Police Service was called to a residence on the 300 block of Magnus Avenue, following reports of armed intrusion.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a violent confrontation had occurred, resulting in the tragic death of 26-year-old Mitchell Michael HANSLIP, a Lake Manitoba First Nation member residing in Winnipeg.

Incident Details and Victim Identification

The incident, which took place around 2:40 a.m., involved several suspects who forcibly entered the home, armed with weapons including a firearm. A confrontation with HANSLIP ensued, during which he was fatally shot.

Suspect Apprehension and Charges

In a swift response, General Patrol officers, supported by the Flight Operations unit, apprehended three men attempting to flee the scene.

A firearm was found in possession of one of the suspects. The individuals, identified as Isaiah Adrian MOOSE, 23, Sydney Vain MOOSE, 22, and Ashtan Cole PETERS, 28, have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and are currently detained.

Additional Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Further charges have been levied against the suspects, including possession of a weapon, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm or ammunition, and failing to comply with release and probation orders. The Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit is conducting a thorough investigation into this incident.

Call for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging anyone with video surveillance footage or information that could aid in the investigation to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or to submit tips online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.