Residents Urged to Prepare for Severe Cold Snap

Residents of Attawapiskat and Peawanuck are on high alert as an Extreme Cold Warning is in effect, signaling a period of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills that pose significant health risks.

The warning comes amid clear skies in Attawapiskat, with current temperatures at -22°C, dropping further into the night.

Weather Outlook

Expect a few clouds with a low reaching minus 35°C, and wind chills making it feel as cold as minus 44°C overnight, posing a risk of frostbite. Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with wind chills as low as minus 45°C in the morning, warming slightly to minus 25°C wind chill in the afternoon. The UV index remains low.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with wind chills as low as minus 45°C in the morning, warming slightly to minus 25°C wind chill in the afternoon. The UV index remains low. Saturday Night: The weather will turn partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a risk of light snow before morning. Temperatures will drop to minus 21°C, with wind chill factors near minus 31°C, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Cold Weather Hazards and Timing

Wind chill values are expected to plummet to near minus 45, creating perilous outdoor conditions. Timing: The severe cold will commence early Saturday morning, with an improvement expected by the afternoon.

Health Risks and Precautionary Measures

The extreme cold brings a heightened risk of cold-related health issues, including shortness of breath, chest pain, and muscle weakness, alongside the danger of frostbite within minutes due to the severe wind chill.

Residents are advised to monitor for symptoms and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable community members, including the elderly and those with health conditions.

Community Safety and Pet Care

The community is encouraged to check on older family members, friends, and neighbours, especially Elders who may be at risk during this cold spell.

The safety of pets is also a concern, with reminders that if the weather is too cold for people to stay outside, it is equally unsafe for pets. Ensuring that animals have adequate shelter and warmth is crucial during this period of extreme cold.

Residents are advised to stay informed on the latest weather updates and to take all necessary measures to stay safe during this extreme cold event.