Thunder Bay Celebrates Indigenous Innovation and Science

Thunder Bay is currently the hub of scientific celebration, hosting two pivotal events that highlight Indigenous contributions to science and the general marvels of scientific discovery. The Thunder Bay Museum recently kicked off these events with a ceremonial opening led by Chief Michele Solomon of Fort William First Nation, who offered a traditional welcome.

The “Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions” exhibit, a collaboration between Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North, is showcased at the Thunder Bay Museum until March 17th.

This exhibition, which is open to the public from Tuesday through Sunday, invites visitors to delve into a blend of science and culture that honours the innovative spirit of First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities.

In parallel, the Thunder Bay Science Festival is making its 12th annual return with a week full of science and technology explorations from February 18 to 24, 2024. This festival offers an array of activities, from the Science of Sound with the Tamarack Wind Quintet, Science at Snowday on the Waterfront, to Nerd Night at Sleeping Giant Brewery, culminating in the Science Carnival at Intercity Shopping Centre.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, expressed pride in the events, noting that they “Broaden horizons and introduce science to a varied audience,” emphasizing the importance of recognizing Indigenous innovations as a critical part of Northern Ontario’s culture.

“Science North continues to engage and inspire the people of Thunder Bay and our region with creativity and a passion for connecting people with science. This weekend’s Thunder Bay Science Festival and the opening of the Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit both serve to broaden horizons and introduce science to a varied audience,

stated Minister Patty Hajdu. “The Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit is a celebration of Indigenous innovations, knowledges, and worldviews and an important opportunity to recognize a critical piece of the culture of Northern Ontario and of our country. The Government of Canada is proud to support Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North in bringing this significant and inspirational exhibition to people across the province. Our interconnectedness gives our communities strength, and Anishinaabewin Maamninendimowin: Pane Gii-Bite is a testament to that power,” the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Kevin Holland, MPP Thunder Bay-Atikokan, highlighted the significance of hosting the Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit alongside the Science Festival, celebrating the far-reaching impacts of Indigenous knowledge.

“It is an honour and a privilege that our Thunder Bay Museum will be hosting the Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions pan-northern travelling exhibit tour. We wish to extend our gratitude to Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North for their vision in bringing to life this significant celebration of the truly far-reaching impacts that Indigenous knowledge and leadership have had on the world around us”.

“That the exhibit will coincide with the annual Thunder Bay Science Festival is really special. Please join me in congratulating all those who have been hard at work in making these important offerings available to so many communities! I am certain that our residents of all ages who have opportunity to participate in both the exhibit and the science festival will appreciate the important reminder that, as it is in the spirit of nature, we are all connected,” stated Kevin Holland, MPP Thunder Bay-Atikokan.

Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff encouraged residents to engage with the exhibit and the festival, acknowledging the collective effort behind this significant project. Scott Bradley, Executive Director of the Thunder Bay Museum, and Erin Moir, Co-Executive Director of EcoSuperior, also shared their excitement about the community’s involvement in these enriching science initiatives.

The Mayor said, “I’m thrilled that Thunder Bay is included in the Indigenous Ingenuity tour as part of the launch of the 12th annual Thunder Bay Science Festival, and I encourage all residents to visit the exhibit and take in the rich Indigenous culture and historic contributions on display at the Thunder Bay Museum,” said Ken Boshcoff, Mayor of Thunder Bay. “Thank you to all of the individuals and organizations, past and present, who supported this significant project.”

Kevin Eshkawkogan, President and CEO of Indigenous Tourism Ontario, underlined the importance of showcasing Indigenous contributions through such exhibitions, while Ashley Larose MSc, CEO of Science North, praised the collaboration and impact of these events in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

About Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) leads the way in uniting communities and supporting the growth of Indigenous tourism with authentic experiences, while Science North, Northern Ontario’s premier tourist attraction, educates and entertains with its vast array of scientific exhibitions and activities. These events reflect a commitment to preserving and promoting Indigenous culture and scientific curiosity.

For more details on the “Indigenous Ingenuity” exhibition and the Thunder Bay Science Festival, including upcoming tour stops and event schedules, visit Science North’s official website.