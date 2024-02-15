A Quick Look at the Immediate Weather Forecast and What It Means for You

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Thunder Bay residents wake up to a seasonal temperature morning at -4°C, the weather forecast promises a series of mainly cloudy days with a mix of sun and cloud, accompanied by chances of flurries and gusty winds that will impact the feel of the outdoors significantly.

Today’s Forecast

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and this afternoon. The wind, becoming northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 early this morning, brings a wind chill making it feel as cold as -19°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. Despite the cold, the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight – Winds will Pick Up

The clouds persist with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will continue to be strong at northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50, but will become lighter late in the evening.

Expect a low of -14°C, with wind chill values making it feel like -13°C in the evening and dropping to -19°C overnight.

Looking Ahead to Friday

The end of the week doesn’t bring much respite from the cooler temperatures. Mainly cloudy skies continue, with a 40 percent chance of flurries and northwest winds at 20 km/h. The high is expected to be around -10°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -23°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon.

Friday Night and Beyond

The clear skies on Friday night will lead to a significant drop in temperature to -21°C. The weekend outlook indicates cloudy skies with chances of flurries on Saturday and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with highs slowly climbing but remaining below freezing.

This forecast implies a need for residents to bundle up and prepare for the brisk weather, especially considering the wind chill factors.

The consistent chance of flurries over the next few days also suggests that driving conditions could be variable, and it’s wise to stay updated on any changes to the weather forecast.