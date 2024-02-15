How to Access Food Support Reimbursement Through Jordan’s Principle

A Step-by-Step Guide for Families in Need

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Jordan’s Principle aims to ensure that all First Nations children living in Canada can access the products, services, and supports they need, when they need them. Food support reimbursement is one of the many supports available under this principle.

If you’re looking to apply for this assistance, here’s a comprehensive guide to navigate the process efficiently.

Steps to Apply:

  1. Collect All Receipts: Start by gathering all grocery receipts that show the amount spent on food.
  2. Photograph Each Receipt: Take clear photos of each receipt to ensure all details are visible.
  3. Fill Out the Reimbursement Form: Complete the reimbursement form, making sure to include the total amount spent on groceries.
  4. Attach Photos to Email: Attach a photo of the filled-out form and the receipt photos to an email.
  5. Submit to Jordan’s Principle Office: Send the email to the Jordan’s Principle office designated for your region.

Your child is eligible for up to $500 per month for six months to cover food expenses.

If you encounter any issues with your band office or local Jordan’s Principle office, or if you do not receive a response, you are encouraged to contact the provincial office for your region.

Contact Information for Provincial Offices:

Additionally, for those in other provinces:

Please ensure that your applications are complete and submitted correctly to facilitate a smooth and efficient process.

This initiative is part of a commitment to supporting the health and well-being of First Nations children and their families across Canada.

