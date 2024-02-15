Drug Bust on Thunder Bay’s South Side Leads to Multiple Arrests

James Murray
Thunder Bay Police Service Unit

Five Individuals Detained Following a Targeted Operation by Local Police

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On February 14, 2024, Thunder Bay Police executed a significant crackdown on suspected drug trafficking activities, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs.

The operation, carried out by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, targeted a residence on Norah Street North, following an investigative lead into alleged drug trafficking at that location.

The search warrant executed on the afternoon of February 14 led to the discovery of various drugs believed to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone.

Additionally, Canadian currency and items typically associated with the trafficking of drugs were found on the premises.

Five Arrested in Drug Bust

Among those arrested were three individuals from Southern Ontario: Jonathan Asamoah, 18, from Brantford; Shemar Jones, 23, from Hamilton; and a 17-year-old youth from Niagara. Local residents Graham Owens, 65, and Wendy Youmans, 54, both of Thunder Bay, were also taken into custody.

The charges laid against the individuals include possession for the purpose of trafficking in multiple drug categories, as well as possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Wendy Youmans faces an additional charge of breaching an undertaking.

Due to legal protections under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the minor involved in the case has not been disclosed.

The accused individuals have been remanded into custody, with future court dates pending as the investigation continues.

