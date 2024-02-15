Thunder Bay – LIVING – In these tougher times, everyone is looking for deals. Often the kids are clamouring for fast food. Here is a deal to look over for next week:
This Family Day, A&W is inviting Canadians to savour and save on delicious food all week long with the launch of their ‘Burger Family Deals’. Enjoy seven days of mouthwatering deals available exclusively through the A&W mobile app.
The seven appetizing offers will be available starting February 19th to February 25th. A&W mobile app users can access the daily deals to save big on A&W classics like the Teen Burger and Onion Rings. Simply download, create an account and open the A&W mobile app and go to the ‘offers’ section each day to redeem a free item with your purchase to enjoy for dine-in or pickup.
- Monday February 19: BOGO Mama Burger
- Tuesday February 20: Free Teen Burger with purchase
- Wednesday February 21: Free Onion Rings with purchase
- Thursday February 22: Free Mama Burger with purchase
- Friday February 23: Free Fries with purchase
- Saturday February 24: Free Root Beer with purchase
- Sunday February 25: BOGO Strawberry Smoothie
To enjoy the seven days of exclusive deals with your Burger Family, go to https://bit.ly/3OAcFIY to download the A&W mobile app.