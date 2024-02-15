Unified Call to Halt Disposal Facility Amid Concerns for Drinking Water Safety

OTTAWA – NEWS – In a significant show of unity, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is voicing strong support for the Kebaowek First Nation and a broad coalition of allies gathered in protest against the Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) project at Chalk River. Wednesday’s major mobilization outside the Parliament building underscores widespread concerns over the potential risks this project poses to the primary drinking water sources for numerous Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Despite considerable resistance from over 140 municipalities across Quebec and Ontario, and multiple First Nations communities, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has moved forward with approving the construction of a new nuclear waste disposal site in Chalk River.

This decision has been met with significant opposition, especially from the Anishinabeg First Nations, who argue that it infringes upon their rights in their unceded ancestral lands impacted by the Chalk River operations. In a recent action, the Kebaowek First Nation escalated their opposition by filing for a judicial review with the Federal Court.

AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard emphasizes the responsibility of First Nations to protect their territories and expects the federal government to honor its commitments to Indigenous peoples. “As First Nations, we have a deep respect for our responsibility to protect our land. We expect governments to recognize that. Today, we reiterate our call on the Canadian government to act in accordance with its obligations to First Nations, and to intervene to stop this project,” Picard stated.

The AFNQL’s solidarity with the Kebaowek First Nation and their call for action from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government align with the concerns of various civil society groups, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike, who are urgently advocating for the protection of vital water sources and Indigenous lands.

For further information or to support the Kebaowek First Nation’s stance against the NSDF project, visit https://www.stopnuclearwaste.com/.