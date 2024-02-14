Emergency Medical Intervention Saves Young Man; Police Seek Suspect

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On the evening of February 13, 2024, Winnipeg Police Service units were dispatched to Osborne Transit Station following reports of a stabbing incident involving a male passenger.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m., leading to an immediate police and emergency medical response.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.

Quick action was taken to administer emergency medical care, including applying a chest seal to the victim’s injuries. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized, and is now in stable condition.

The early phase of the investigation has unveiled a distressing backdrop to the violent encounter.

According to police reports, the incident escalated following racial slurs directed at the victim by another male passenger aboard the bus. Following the verbal abuse, the situation intensified with the victim being threatened and physically assaulted.

The altercation prompted the bus to stop, at which point both individuals exited the vehicle.

The assailant fled the scene before police could apprehend him.

Authorities are currently on the lookout for the suspect, described as a white male in his 20s to 30s with a slim build.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit has taken the lead on this investigation and is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant information are encouraged to contact investigators at 204-986-6219. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or via the Winnipeg Crime Stoppers website.

This violent episode has raised concerns about safety and racial tensions in public spaces, prompting police to seek the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspect to ensure accountability and justice for the victim.