A Complex Situation Unfolds Leading to a Fatal Encounter on Magnus Avenue

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On February 8, 2024, a situation began to unfold as the Winnipeg Police Service was mandated under the Manitoba Mental Health Act to detain a 59-year-old man for a mandatory medical evaluation. Despite multiple attempts to fulfill this order, police efforts initially did not yield the intended result.

In the early hours of February 13, officers from the North District General Patrol responded to a call at a residence located in the 200 block of Magnus Avenue. Upon arrival, they encountered the man, displaying signs of agitation and armed with a crowbar. The situation escalated quickly when the man used a fire extinguisher against the officers and then secured himself within the premises.

Incident Escalates

The escalation of events led to the involvement of the Tactical Support Team (TST), who arrived with the aim of safely resolving the situation. Despite their efforts to engage with the man, who had now barricaded himself inside a second-floor bedroom, communication attempts were unsuccessful. The confrontation intensified when the man attacked the TST members with a fire extinguisher for a second time.

Officer Involved Shooting

The standoff reached a critical point when the man, now wielding a large bladed weapon, emerged from the bedroom and confronted the officers.

In response, police discharged their weapons, critically injuring the man.

Immediate emergency medical care was administered by the officers, including the application of chest seals and a tourniquet.

The man was urgently transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. This incident highlights the complex challenges faced by law enforcement in situations involving mental health crises and underscores the need for continuous dialogue on how best to address such sensitive encounters.