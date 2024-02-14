Call for Public Help to Find 41-Year-Old Missing Since January

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – On February 14, 2024, Thunder Bay Police Service issued a public appeal for assistance in the search for 41-year-old Roxanne BEARDY, who has been missing since January.

The police were notified of her disappearance on February 12, sparking an immediate investigation into her whereabouts.

Roxanne BEARDY is identified as an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’8″ tall with a slender build. She is distinguished by her brown, shoulder-length hair that features blonde highlights, brown eyes, and a noticeable scar above her right eye.

At this time, details regarding her clothing at the time of her disappearance have not been provided.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is deeply concerned for Roxanne BEARDY’s well-being and is urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Members of the community can assist by contacting the police directly at (807) 684-1200 with any details that may contribute to locating Roxanne.

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.