Restrictions Implemented to Control Spread Within Long-Term Care Facility

KENORA – COVID – Pinecrest Home for the Aged in Kenora has reported a COVID-19 outbreak impacting 14 of its residents across all units of the long-term care home. In response to the outbreak, the facility has implemented several measures to prevent further spread of the virus among its residents and staff.

Effective immediately, general visitation has been suspended until further notice to safeguard the health of residents and the community. However, recognizing the importance of support for residents, Pinecrest Home for the Aged will allow each resident to designate two essential caregivers who will continue to have access to the facility.

To further ensure the safety of residents and essential caregivers, the facility is enforcing strict protocols. Residents have been advised to stay within their own units to minimize potential exposure. Essential caregivers, on their part, are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times within the home.

Pinecrest officials are taking additional steps to bolster safety measures, including the reintroduction of active screening procedures for anyone entering the building. These precautions are part of the home’s comprehensive strategy to manage the outbreak and protect the well-being of its residents and staff.

The Pinecrest Home for the Aged is closely monitoring the situation and is in communication with health authorities to ensure the outbreak is contained and resolved as quickly as possible.