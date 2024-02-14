No Injuries Reported in Park Street Vehicle Collision; Suspect Charged with Impaired Driving

KENORA – NEWS – On the evening of February 13, 2024, officers from the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at a local business on Park Street. Fortunately, the collision resulted in no injuries, a rare but fortunate outcome in such circumstances.

An in-depth investigation by the responding officers revealed that one of the drivers involved was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. This discovery led to the arrest of 37-year-old Dwayne Paul, a resident of Northwest Angle 33 First Nation. Paul has been formally charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs under the Criminal Code, reflecting the serious nature of his actions and the risk they posed to public safety.

Following his arrest, Paul was transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing, an essential step in the process of confirming impairment levels and ensuring that justice is served. He has since been released from custody but is expected to face the consequences of his actions in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on March 14, 2024.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of the OPP’s role in maintaining road safety. The OPP has reiterated its dedication to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads, a mission that includes both enforcement actions and public education campaigns. Community members are encouraged to contribute to this effort by reporting suspected impaired driving to authorities by calling 9-1-1, a crucial step in preventing further incidents and ensuring the safety of all road users in Kenora and beyond.