OPP Investigation into December Incident Involving Commercial Vehicle and Snowplow Results in Charges

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thunder Bay Detachment has announced charges stemming from a tragic collision that took place on December 2, 2022.

The late-night incident, occurring just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 102, involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a snowplow, leading to the death of the snowplow’s 52-year-old driver at the scene.

Following a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, OPP has charged 33-year-old Pritam SINGH of Brampton with Dangerous Operation Causing Death under the Criminal Code.

SINGH has since been released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled for March 4, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

The OPP emphasizes that traffic safety continues to be a paramount concern, underlining its commitment to public safety through diligent enforcement and investigation practices.

The OPP assert that the meticulous approach to investigating incidents involving fatalities and serious injuries is crucial. It ensures that individuals responsible for causing such tragic events are appropriately held accountable for their actions.

This commitment not only serves the interests of justice but also underscores the importance of preventive measures to avoid future loss of life on Ontario’s roadways. The victims and their families are owed thorough investigations and the pursuit of accountability for those at fault in these preventable tragedies.