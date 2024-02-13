Winnipeggers Prepare for Snowfall and Chilly Winds

In Winnipeg, the early hours of the morning at 5:50 am CST show temperatures at a chilly -5°C under cloudy skies. The barometer indicates a rising pressure at 101.8 kPa, suggesting incoming weather changes.

With humidity at 81% and a light SSE wind at 6 km/h, the wind chill makes it feel slightly colder at -8°C.

Today’s Forecast: Snow Expected by Late Afternoon

The day will start cloudy with a 30 percent chance of early morning flurries. Snow is anticipated to begin late this afternoon, marking a significant weather shift.

Winds will shift to the southeast and pick up speed, reaching 30 km/h around noon. The high for the day is set at -3°C, but wind chill factors will drop to -18°C in the morning and -10°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low.

Tonight: Snowfall Ending but Staying Cold

Snow is expected to stop around midnight, leaving the skies mainly cloudy. Approximately 2 cm of snow could accumulate. The wind will change direction to the southwest, maintaining a speed of 30 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -7°C.

The wind chill will make it feel like -14°C, so Winnipeggers should dress warmly for the conditions.

Midweek Weather: Cloudy and Continued Cold

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with west winds at 20 km/h and a high of -4°C. The wind chill will remain a factor, feeling near -14°C throughout the day.

The night will bring cloudy periods and a significant drop in temperature to a low of -15°C.

Looking Ahead: Sunny but Cold

Thursday promises clearer skies with sunshine, yet temperatures will stay cold with a high of -13°C. The clear skies continue into the night, but the mercury will plunge further to a low of -24°C, indicating a very cold night ahead.

Winnipeg residents should prepare for a week of varying winter weather, from expected snowfall and shifting winds to sunny yet bitterly cold days. Keeping warm, staying informed on weather updates, and preparing for changing conditions will be essential for navigating the week ahead safely.