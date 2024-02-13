WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service’s investigative efforts continue in the wake of a harrowing armed standoff on College Avenue, stemming from an armed robbery that unfolded on Boyd Avenue.

The series of events began in the early hours of February 9th, 2024, when police were alerted to a robbery involving three armed suspects, resulting in serious injuries to a 40-year-old man and the alleged abduction of a 25-year-old woman.

The situation escalated the following day, leading to a tense confrontation at a residence on College Avenue.

Winnipeg police believed the abducted woman was located at the scene, alongside armed individuals linked to the previous day’s robbery.

The Winnipeg Police Tactical Support Team’s intervention led to the arrest of two suspects and the safe exit of the abducted woman, unharmed.

However, the standoff intensified when remaining suspects fired at police, injuring three officers, all of whom sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Recovered from the scene were firearms and ammunition, including a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 calibre rifle, which have been seized as evidence.

Jeremy James Kayseas, 43, faces multiple charges including assault, firearm offences, and possession of methamphetamine, and was detained in custody.

Additional suspects are facing drug and firearms-related charges but have been released under Criminal Code undertakings.

The Winnipeg Police Service continues to investigate these interconnected incidents and calls on the public for any information that may assist their efforts.