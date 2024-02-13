A Week of Flurries and Freezing Drizzle Ahead

The communities around Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods are experiencing -14°C at the early hours, with clear skies setting a calm but cold start to the day. The barometer, sitting at 102.0 kPa, indicates rising pressure, suggesting changing weather conditions.

With humidity at 86% and calm winds, residents can expect a day of mixed weather.

Today’s Forecast: Morning Flurries Followed by Clearing Skies

Cloudiness will dominate the early hours with a 40 percent chance of flurries. However, skies are expected to clear near noon, offering some respite from the snow. Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures reaching a high of -4°C.

The wind chill will make it feel significantly colder, from -21°C in the morning to -8°C in the afternoon, underscoring the need for warm attire. The UV index will be low.

Tonight: Cloudy with Light Snow and Freezing Drizzle

The evening will see clouds gathering again, with light snow expected late and a risk of freezing drizzle before the morning, accumulating to about 2 cm.

Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, switching to the southwest and gusting up to 40 km/h after midnight. Temperatures will drop to a low of -7°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -14°C.

Midweek Weather: Continued Flurries and Chilly Winds

Wednesday will bring flurries and a continued risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will persist, keeping the high at -3°C but feeling nearer to -13°C with wind chill.

The night will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of more flurries and a low of -13°C.

Looking Ahead: Cloudy with Chances of Flurries

The outlook for Thursday remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries during the day and a high of -10°C. Nighttime conditions will include cloudy periods and a similar chance of flurries, with temperatures plunging to -21°C, indicating a cold end to the week.

Residents and visitors in Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods should prepare for a week characterized by variable weather, including flurries, light snow, and potential freezing drizzle. Staying informed on weather updates and dressing appropriately for cold and changing conditions is advisable.