A Cold and Variable Week Forecasted for Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing a cold start to their day at -17°C, with mainly clear skies at 5:45 AM CST.

The barometer is steady at 102.0 kPa, indicating stable atmospheric pressure, while east-northeast winds at 8 km/h bring the wind chill down to a biting -22°C. With humidity high at 87%, the day ahead promises variable weather conditions.

Today’s Weather: Early Flurries Then Clearing

The morning may see a 40 percent chance of flurries, with the skies expected to clear as the day progresses. Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, pushing today’s high to -5°C.

However, the wind chill will be significantly colder, dropping to -25°C in the morning and improving slightly to -9°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low.

Tonight: Cloudy with Snow and Potential Freezing Drizzle

The evening will see clouds returning, with light snow expected late and a risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Around 2 cm of snow could accumulate. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h after midnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of -10°C.

The wind chill will make it feel colder, from -12°C in the evening to -18°C overnight.

Midweek Weather: Continued Flurries and Chilly Breezes

Wednesday, February 14th, will bring more flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Winds will pick up, blowing from the west at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h.

Despite a high of -3°C, the wind chill will feel closer to -14°C in the morning and -9°C in the afternoon. The night will remain cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of more flurries and a low of -13°C.

Extended Forecast: Clouds and Chance of Flurries Persist

The weather pattern will continue into Thursday, with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of flurries during the day, and a high of -10°C.

Nighttime conditions will include cloudy periods with a similar chance of flurries, with temperatures expected to plunge to -22°C, marking a particularly cold night for both communities.

Residents and visitors in Vermilion Bay and Dryden should stay prepared for a week marked by cold temperatures, snow, and the possibility of freezing drizzle. Dressing warmly and staying updated on weather forecasts is advisable to navigate the changing conditions safely.