Toronto Experiences a Cold Start with Varied Precipitation Expected

In Toronto, the early morning temperature at 6:50 AM is -4°C under partly cloudy skies, setting a chilly tone for the day. The barometer, showing a reading of 100.7 kPa, is on a downward trend, indicating changing weather conditions. With humidity at 87% and northwest winds at 7 km/h, the wind chill factor brings the perceived temperature down to -7°C.

Today’s Weather: Flurries Turning to Rain Showers

The day will see increasing cloudiness, with a 60 percent chance of flurries changing to a similar chance of rain showers or flurries around noon.

The wind is expected to pick up, becoming northwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a high of +4°C, a mild relief from the morning’s cold. However, the UV index will remain low at 1.

Tonight: Continued Clouds with a Chance of Flurries

The evening will remain mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of flurries both in the evening and after midnight. Winds will continue strong from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, but will become lighter before morning.

The temperature will drop to a low of -7°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -12°C overnight.

Midweek Outlook: Cloudy with Gradual Clearing

Wednesday will start mainly cloudy, with skies expected to clear early in the afternoon. Northwest winds at 20 km/h in the morning will bring the high to +1°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -12°C in the morning.

The UV index will slightly increase to 2 but remains categorized as low.

Extended Forecast: Flurries Followed by Snow

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of 0°C, suggesting a continuation of the cold spell.

The night will see periods of snow, with temperatures slightly warming to a low of -4°C, indicating an active weather pattern for Toronto residents.

Torontonians should prepare for a week of mixed weather conditions, including flurries, rain showers, and snow. Staying informed about the latest weather updates and dressing appropriately for the fluctuating temperatures and conditions will be key to navigating the week comfortably.