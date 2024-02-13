A Cold Start with Gradual Clearing and Warming Conditions Ahead

Thunder Bay residents are waking up to a chilly -14°C at 7:00 AM, with mainly clear skies overhead. The humidity stands high at 86%, contributing to the cold feeling in the air, while the barometer reading of 102.0 kPa suggests rising pressure, indicating changing weather conditions.

Light winds from the west-northwest at 5 km/h bring the wind chill down to a colder -18°C, emphasizing the need for warm clothing.

Today’s Weather: Morning Flurries with Afternoon Clearing

The day starts cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning flurries, but skies are expected to clear by the afternoon.

Winds will remain light, reaching up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will rise to a high of -6°C. Despite the warming trend, the wind chill will hover near -13°C, and the UV index will stay low at 1.

Tonight: Clouds Return with Dropping Temperatures

Tonight, the skies will begin mostly clear but will see increasing cloudiness after midnight. The light wind will continue, contributing to a low of -14°C.

Wind chill values will make it feel like -11°C in the evening, dropping to -20°C overnight, indicating a significant chill in the air.

Midweek Outlook: Light Snow and Warmer Temperatures

Wednesday brings cloudy skies with light snow starting in the morning, introducing a slight warming trend with a high reaching +1°C. However, the morning will start cold with a wind chill of -18°C, even as the wind shifts to the west at 20 km/h in the early afternoon.

The night will see cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to a low of -9°C.

Extended Forecast: Sun and Clouds with Continued Chance of Flurries

Thursday offers a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -5°C.

The pattern of variable cloudiness continues into the night, with a low of -17°C, suggesting that the cold weather is not yet ready to leave Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay’s weather forecast suggests a week of typical winter conditions, with a mix of flurries, light snow, and varying temperatures. Residents should prepare for the cold mornings and slightly warmer afternoons, keeping warm layers handy and staying updated on weather changes as the week progresses.