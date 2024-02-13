THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Border Cats baseball fans, get ready to swing into the excitement because the Cats are stepping up to the plate with some heavy hitters for the 2024 Northwoods League season!

We’re talking about the first power-packed player signings, announced by the Border Cats themselves, with manager J.M. Kelly sharing the great news.

Leading off the lineup is hometown hero, the strikeout sensation, Jack Pineau! This right-handed pitcher is coming fresh from his freshman year at Creighton University and carries the legacy of playing with the Canadian National Junior Baseball team. He’s got a fastball that sizzles and a curve that dazzles! Last season, this 6-foot flamethrower racked up a 4.58 ERA and threw 30 K’s across 39 innings, earning him a spot on the 2023 NWL All-Star roster.

Border Cats 1 of 10

Batting second, we have the Texas titan, Cole Ketzner, crouching behind the plate all the way from Magnolia. Standing tall at 6’1” and tipping the scales at 215, this University of South Alabama junior is a right-handed batter with a bat that’s just as versatile as he is, playing first base and DH when he’s not calling the shots for his pitchers. Last year, he batted a cool .273 with 33 RBIs and made it to the NWL All-Star game, proving he’s got the chops with the stick and the mitt.

And don’t forget about Chicago’s own, Peter Fusek, the Border Cats’ iron man! This University of Wisconsin-Parkside junior is a double threat as an outfielder and a pitcher, swiping 17 bases and driving in 20 runs. When he’s not making the outfield grass his personal playground, he’s firing from the mound with a jaw-dropping 1.17 ERA.

Mark your calendars for May 31st, folks, because that’s when the Border Cats will roar into the season against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Port Arthur Stadium.

Want to be part of the roar? Season tickets are up for grabs – just shoot an email to info@bordercatsbaseball.com. And if you’re looking to snag a single game or flex pack, the box office swings open on May 1st.

Don’t miss out on the action, because this season is shaping up to be a grand slam of excitement!