THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Curling fans, brace yourselves for the sweeping sensation that’s about to hit Thunder Bay! Get ready to slide on over because the tickets for the thrilling 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts are gliding into availability on February 22nd!

That’s right, just a stone’s throw away from the heart-pounding excitement of Canada’s premier women’s curling championship! And let me tell you, after a year of waiting and some pandemic pivot plays, these tickets are as hot as a last-rock draw to the button!

The icy action is set to unfurl at the Fort William Gardens from February 14th to 23rd, 2025, but the ticket chase kicks off even sooner. For those who’ve been holding onto their dreams and their tickets from 2022, you’ve got the VIP pass to slide into the front-of-the-line on February 15th for an exclusive presale – so keep an eye on that inbox!

Whether you’re in for the whole shebang with the Full Event Package or just want to catch the heart-stopping Championship Weekend, there’s a ticket package tailored just for you. Weekday warriors, we’ve got you covered too, with a package to fit your schedule.

Don’t miss the chance to secure your spot where the stones will be clashing and the brooms will be sweeping! Grab your tickets online at curling.ca/tickets, hustle over to the Fort William Gardens box office, or dial in at 807-625-2929. And for those of you strategizing for the perfect single draw, your time will come this fall.

The first entry into the 2025 Scotties will be decided on Feb. 25 in Calgary, as the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner is decided that day, and will play as Team Canada in Thunder Bay.

So, what are you waiting for? Join the Curling Canada Collective, get the updates, volunteer, and be a part of the curling community that rocks the house! Get your tickets, and let’s get ready to roar with the stones in Thunder Bay at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts!