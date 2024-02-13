Super Bowl LVIII Smashes Canadian Viewership Records

Chiefs’ Thrilling Win Draws Record Audience

The Kansas City Chief’s nail-biting Super Bowl LVIII victory delivered a knockout punch to the Canadian viewership record books. An astonishing 10 million viewers on average watched the thrilling contest across TSN, CTV, and RDS.

In an even more impressive showing, a total of 19 million Canadians – almost half the population– caught at least part of the action.

“This record-shattering Super Bowl audience proves that the NFL has never been hotter in Canada,” stated David Thomson, NFL Canada Managing Director. “We’re dedicated to making football even more accessible, especially with flag football’s upcoming Olympic debut in 2028.”

Super Bowl LVIII also resonated deeply with young Canadians, drawing double-digit growth in its key 18-49 age demographic.

