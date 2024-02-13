DRYDEN – NEWS – A 27-year-old Guelph man is in custody and faces a list of charges after fleeing police officers in Wainwright Township.

On February 11, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a suspicious person call on McGogy Road. Police located the suspect, but he fled the scene in a passenger vehicle.

Officers pursued the driver briefly but stopped after the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Hoey Road. The suspect then fled the crash on foot. Authorities later located and arrested the individual.

Joshua LLOYD, 27, of Guelph, faces the following charges under the Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Driving While Under Suspension

Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

Fail to Report Accident

Fail to Remain

Use Plate not Authorized for Vehicle

LLOYD remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on February 15, 2024.