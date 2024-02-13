A Chilly Week Ahead for Fort Frances Residents

Fort Frances starts the day at -9°C at 6:00 AM CST, under cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is on the rise at 102.0 kPa, indicating changing weather conditions. With calm winds and humidity at 83%, the town is bracing for a mix of winter weather phenomena today.

Today’s Weather: Chance of Morning Flurries with Afternoon Clearing

The forecast predicts a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning, with skies expected to clear near noon. Winds will be light, reaching up to 15 km/h, and the day’s high is anticipated at -3°C.

The wind chill will make it feel colder, at -12°C in the morning and improving slightly to -5°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low.

Tonight: Snowfall with a Risk of Freezing Drizzle

Cloudiness will increase late this evening, followed by light snow. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle before the morning, with an expected snow accumulation of about 2 cm.

Winds will shift from south to west at 20 km/h before morning, bringing the low to -8°C. Wind chill values will drop from -7°C in the evening to -15°C overnight, highlighting the need for warm clothing.

Midweek Weather: Continued Flurries and Chilly Winds

Wednesday will see flurries and a potential risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. With west winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, the high will remain at -3°C, but wind chill factors will make it feel like -12°C.

The night will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of more flurries and a low of -11°C.

Extended Forecast: Persistent Clouds and Chance of Flurries

The cloudy weather will continue into Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -8°C. Nighttime conditions will see cloudy periods and a continued chance of flurries, with temperatures plummeting to a low of -19°C, indicating a significantly colder night ahead.

Residents of Fort Frances should prepare for a varied week of weather, from morning flurries to potential freezing drizzle and light snowfall. Staying informed about the latest weather updates and dressing appropriately for the fluctuating temperatures and conditions will be key to navigating the week comfortably and safely.