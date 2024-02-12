Early Morning Snowfall Sets the Tone in Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are waking up to a chilly -9°C at 6:15 AM CST, with light snow adding a wintry blanket to the surroundings. The barometer, holding steady at 101.2 kPa, suggests stable weather conditions for now, albeit with a high humidity level at 92%. A gentle breeze from the northeast at 8 km/h adds to the cold, with wind chill values making it feel even colder.

Today’s Weather Insights: Light Snow and Clouds

Morning Snow Giving Way to Cloudy Skies: The day will begin with periods of light snow, which are expected to end by the morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will be mild, reaching up to 15 km/h, and temperatures are set to rise to a high of -5°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -13°C in the morning, improving slightly to -7°C in the afternoon. With a low UV index of 1, sun exposure remains minimal.

Tonight: A Continued Chance of Flurries

Clouds Linger Through the Evening: The night forecast continues with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will remain constant at up to 15 km/h, but temperatures will drop to a low of -15°C. The evening wind chill is expected to be -8°C, with a significant drop to -19°C overnight, indicating a particularly cold night ahead.

Forecast for Tuesday, 13 Feb

A Brighter Day with Mixed Conditions: Tuesday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with winds staying up to 15 km/h. The high for the day will be -6°C, but morning wind chills are forecasted to be harsh at -19°C, warming to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index will again be low.

Looking Ahead to Wednesday, 14 Feb

Increased Flurry Activity: The middle of the week brings cloudier skies and a 60% chance of flurries, with a high of -4°C. The night will see a decrease in flurry chances to 30%, but with a low of -13°C, it remains crucial for residents to prepare for cold evenings.

Weather Thoughts for Vermilion Bay and Dryden Residents

This weather forecast for Vermilion Bay and Dryden underscores the importance of staying prepared for winter weather conditions. From the early morning snowfall to the fluctuating chances of flurries and cold nights, residents should ensure they are well-equipped with warm clothing and emergency supplies. Keeping an eye on the weather can help plan for safe travel and outdoor activities, especially during periods of increased snowfall and cold wind chills.