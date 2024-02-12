Water Main Repair May Cause Discoloured Water

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Emergency repairs to fix a leak on a north-side trunk water main may cause discoloured water for some residents.

The repair work is currently underway and anticipated to be completed by the end of the week. Residents should not expect any disruptions to their water supply but should be aware that the work may cause discoloured water at times. In addition, water pressure, taste or clarity could be affected for short periods.

If you notice any changes to your water, please follow the steps below:

  1. Do not open any HOT water taps.
  2. Open only one COLD water tap (a tap that does not have a water filter system attached to it) and allow the water to flow at a medium flow until the water runs clear.
  3. Once the single COLD water tap is running clear, open all other taps including HOT water taps and flush until all water runs clear.

Running your cold water taps for five minutes will usually clear any discoloured water.  If discolouration returns, please repeat steps 1-3.

If water discolouration is experienced after the repair work has been completed, please contact Dispatch at 807-625-2195.

