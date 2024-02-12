Southern Manitoba Community in Mourning After Sunday’s Heartbreaking Losses

WINNIPEG – NEWS – Two women and three children were found dead in southern Manitoba on Sunday, marking a sorrowful day for the local community and the province at large. The incidents, unfolding in three separate locations, are believed to be interconnected, according to the provincial RCMP major crimes unit led by Insp. Tim Arseneault.

A Day of Tragedy and Questions

The grim discoveries began early Sunday morning, with RCMP officers responding to a series of incidents that led to a 29-year-old man’s arrest. While formal charges have yet to be filed, the police are in the midst of a comprehensive investigation to uncover the sequence and motive behind these tragic events.

“This is a tragic day for so many people who have lost a loved one today, for the community of Carman and for this province,” Arseneault conveyed during a press briefing from RCMP’s D-Division Headquarters.

Locations of Discovery

The victims’ bodies were located in three distinct areas: a home in Carman, along Highway 3 between Carman and Winkler, and Highway 248, north of provincial road 424.

The investigation was sparked by the discovery of a woman’s body in a ditch near Highway 3, initially believed to be a hit-and-run.

Subsequent findings included a horrific scene where three children were pulled from a burning vehicle on Highway 248, only to be declared dead at the scene.

The final body was found at a residence in Carman.

Community and Officials React

The names and ages of the victims remain undisclosed, though they are all thought to be from the Carman area. The suspect, also from Carman, is believed to have known the victims, adding a layer of tragedy to the unfolding story.

The investigation continues, with efforts from RCMP’s forensic identification services, major crimes services, collision reconstructionist unit, and officers from multiple detachments.

As the community of Carman, home to approximately 3,000 residents, grapples with the shock, Mayor Brent Owen and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham have expressed their condolences and shock over the tragic events. The community, described by Owen as a “safe community and a great place to live,” is left waiting for answers during this difficult time.

Ongoing Investigation and Road Closures

With sections of Highways 3 and 248 closed for the investigation, emergency units, including police and forensic investigators, remain on scene. The community and the province watch on, hoping for clarity and justice in the wake of this tragic day.

Developing Story… RCMP will hold a press conference later this Monday to update on developments.

NetNewsLedger sends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and community members affected by this tragedy.