Gentle Snowfall Marks the Morning in Thunder Bay

As the city wakes up to a serene scene of light snow at 7:30 AM, temperatures hover around -6°C, setting a chilly yet picturesque start to the day. The barometer reading of 101.0 kPa is on a downward trend, indicating a potential shift in weather patterns, while high humidity levels at 91% add a damp chill to the air. The wind is barely noticeable, coming from the north at a slow 2 km/h.

Today’s Forecast: Light Snow Followed by Clouds and Flurries

Morning Snow to Give Way to Clouds: The light snowfall is expected to taper off late this morning, leaving behind mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. A total snow accumulation of around 2 cm is anticipated, adding a fresh layer to the winter landscape. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 15 km/h, with a high temperature of -2°C. The wind chill will make it feel closer to -9°C, emphasizing the need for warm layers. The UV index remains low at 1, reflecting the limited sunlight penetration through the cloud cover.

Tonight: Continued Cloudiness with a Chance of Flurries

Evening Brings More Clouds and Cold: The night is set to remain mainly cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries persisting. Wind speeds will continue at up to 15 km/h, contributing to a drop in temperature to a low of -13°C. The evening wind chill is expected to be -9°C, falling to -18°C overnight, a reminder of the persistent cold of Northwestern Ontario winters.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday, 13 Feb

Sun and Cloud Mix with Chilly Winds: Tuesday will offer a break in the snow with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Wind speeds will remain steady, and the high is forecasted to be -5°C. Morning wind chill values will be particularly biting at -19°C, improving slightly to -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low, indicating another day with minimal sun exposure.

Wednesday, 14 Feb: A Cloudy Valentine’s Day with Flurry Chances

Increased Flurry Activity Amidst Clouds: The midweek forecast for Valentine’s Day predicts cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries, adding a wintry touch to any plans. Temperatures will reach a high of -3°C, with the night seeing cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries, alongside a low of -9°C.

Thunder Bay’s Weather Insights

This week’s weather in Thunder Bay presents a classic mix of winter conditions, from gentle snowfall and flurries to brief sunny spells. Residents and visitors should prepare for variable weather, dressing warmly and staying informed on the latest forecasts, especially with the fluctuating wind chill values and snow chances. Despite the cold, the beauty of the season offers a unique backdrop to daily activities and special occasions, including Valentine’s Day.