Late-Night Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Charges

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has apprehended an individual on charges of stunt driving and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The incident unfolded on the night of February 10, 2024, around 11:30 p.m., when Thunder Bay OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger pick-up truck recorded speeding excessively on Highway 11/17 within Thunder Bay’s limits.

An ensuing investigation led to the discovery that the driver was impaired by alcohol, resulting in their arrest and subsequent transport to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Mykhaylo KOLOMEYCHUK, a 32-year-old resident of Rosslyn, now faces several charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, Driving While Under Suspension, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Following the arrest, KOLOMEYCHUK was released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 2, 2024.

Public Urged to Report Suspected Impaired Drivers

This arrest is part of the OPP’s relentless pursuit to rid our streets of alcohol and drug-impaired drivers through rigorous enforcement and educational campaigns. The OPP encourages the community to play a vital role in this effort by reporting suspected impaired drivers. If you believe someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, making a call to 9-1-1 could prevent a potential tragedy on our roads.