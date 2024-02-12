Thunder Bay Police Investigate Weekend Aggravated Assault

In the early hours of Sunday, February 11, an altercation on Valhalla Inn Road led to a 24-year-old man sustaining life-threatening injuries, prompting an urgent response from local law enforcement and emergency services.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch officers were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m., following a distress call regarding a male needing immediate medical assistance. Superior North EMS paramedics swiftly transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in critical condition.

At the scene, police identified and arrested a male suspect without incident. He was subsequently taken to the Balmoral Street police station for processing. The Major Crimes Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service has since taken over the investigation, indicating the seriousness of the incident.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Andrei SAVU from Montreal, has been charged with aggravated assault. He is currently remanded in custody, awaiting a future court appearance.

Thunder Bay Police Seek Public Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation. Community members can contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com.

Incident Number: TB24005880