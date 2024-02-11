Current Morning Conditions: Winnipeggers are waking up to a frosty -10°C Sunday morning, with the barometer showing a slight decline at 101.6 kPa, hinting at changing weather patterns.

Humidity is relatively high at 74%, contributing to the cold feel in the air.

A gentle south breeze at 7 km/h is making the wind chill factor dip to -14°C, adding an extra layer of chill to the start of the day.

Today’s Forecast: The day is set to remain mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of witnessing light snow, adding a wintery touch to the city’s landscape.

Winds are expected to pick up, shifting to the south at 20 km/h around noon, which might offer some relief from the initial chill.

The temperature is forecasted to rise to a high of -3°C, with wind chill values improving slightly from -14°C in the morning to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure throughout the day.

Tonight’s Weather Outlook: The evening continues the trend of mainly cloudy skies, with a persistent 30 percent chance of light snow.

The wind will decrease to up to 15 km/h, maintaining a steady flow of cold air.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -9°C, with wind chill making it feel like -8°C early in the evening and dropping further to -14°C overnight, suggesting a need for warm, layered clothing.

Forecast for Monday, 12 Feb: The new week begins with mainly cloudy skies once again. Light winds up to 15 km/h will persist throughout the day, with temperatures reaching a slightly warmer high of -2°C.

The morning will feel particularly cold with a wind chill of -14°C, gradually becoming less severe at -6°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, reflecting the limited sunshine anticipated.

Monday Night: Cloudiness continues into the night, with temperatures holding steady at a low of -9°C, keeping the chilly weather in place for the start of the week.

For those in Winnipeg, the coming days will require adjustments for colder mornings and slightly warmer afternoons.

Despite the mainly cloudy skies and chances of light snow, staying warm and prepared for fluctuating temperatures will be key to navigating the city’s weather comfortably.