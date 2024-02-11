A Cold Start with Snow, Leading to Varied Flurry Chances and Cloudy Skies

Current Conditions: Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are waking up to a chilly morning with light snowfall at -7°C.

Recorded at Dryden Airport, the barometer holds steady at 101.5 kPa, indicating stable but cold weather conditions. With humidity at a high 94% and light winds from the SSW at 4 km/h, the wind chill factor brings the temperature down to a feels-like -9°C.

Today’s Weather Outlook: The day will see a few flurries tapering off by the afternoon, transitioning to cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of additional flurries.

Expected snow accumulation could reach up to 2 cm. Winds are forecasted to pick up slightly, reaching 15 km/h, but the high will only climb to -6°C.

Wind chills this morning could dip to -16°C, improving slightly to -9°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, reflecting the limited sunlight.

Tonight’s Forecast: The evening will remain mainly cloudy, with the likelihood of flurries increasing from 30 percent early to a 70 percent chance later on.

Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -12°C. Evening wind chills will make it feel like -10°C, with an overnight chill intensifying to -15°C.

Looking Ahead to Monday, 12 Feb: The new week begins with mainly cloudy skies and a significant chance of morning flurries at 70 percent, decreasing to 30 percent as the day progresses. Light winds will persist, with a daytime high reaching -6°C.

The wind chill in the morning is forecasted to be particularly cold at -15°C, becoming slightly less severe at -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index will stay low.

Monday Night Weather: Expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a further drop in temperature to -16°C overnight.

For those in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, the coming days call for readiness to face the cold, with intermittent flurries adding to the winter landscape. Keeping warm and staying updated on weather conditions will be crucial for navigating these chilly days ahead in Northwestern Ontario.