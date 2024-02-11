Cold Temperatures and Light Snow Characterize the Coming Days

Current Weather Snapshot: Residents of Thunder Bay are experiencing light snow amidst -7°C temperatures, adding a wintery feel to the morning.

The humidity stands at 81%, contributing to the chilly air, while SW winds at 8 km/h push the wind chill to -10°C.

The barometer indicates a falling pressure at 101.7 kPa, suggesting that the current weather pattern may continue.

Today’s Forecast: The day is set to be marked by flurries, with winds reaching up to 15 km/h, creating a slightly brisk atmosphere.

Despite the high reaching up to -3°C, wind chills will make it feel colder, from -10°C in the morning to -5°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure amidst the snowy conditions.

Tonight’s Outlook: Flurries will continue into the evening, with an expected accumulation of 2 cm, adding a fresh layer of snow to the city. The wind will maintain its pace at up to 15 km/h, leading to a low of -9°C.

The wind chill will vary, feeling like -8°C in the evening before dropping to -14°C overnight, emphasizing the need for warm clothing and preparations for the cold.

Forecast for Monday, 12 Feb: Monday brings a shift in weather, with morning flurries expected to end, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud.

This will be accompanied by a 30 percent chance of flurries, keeping the possibility of light snow in the air. Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will slightly improve to a high of -2°C.

However, morning wind chills will be brisk at -14°C, becoming somewhat milder at -6°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low, reflecting the limited sunshine.

Monday Night: The night will see cloudy periods interspersed with a 30 percent chance of flurries, as temperatures drop to a low of -13°C, marking one of the colder nights in the forecast.